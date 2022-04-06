WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Trenton Simpson preview Clemson spring game

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and linebacker Trenton Simpson talked the latest out of spring practice and previewed the upcoming spring game. Swinney also had some fun with Simpson's interview.

The Tigers' spring game will be on Saturday at 1 p.m. and aired on ACC Network.

Swinney updated the latest with injuries and where the Tigers are going into the spring game and also played the role of reporter during his linebacker's interview.

Check out both interviews below: