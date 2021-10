WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to Clemson's loss at Pitt

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says the blame rests on himself for the 4-3 start the Tigers are in through seven games after a 27-17 loss at No. 23 Pitt.

Clemson dropped its second ACC game of the season, which makes any run at a seventh-straight ACC title difficult now.

The Tigers head coach points the blame back at himself to get things right: