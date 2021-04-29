WATCH: Dabo Swinney congratulates Trevor Lawrence in heartfelt video

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence made history Thursday night when he became Clemson's first NFL draft No. 1 overall pick.

Clemson released a short video thanking Lawrence for the great memories.

"We celebrated you when you committed to Clemson back in 2016," Swinney said, narrating the video. "We celebrated you when you won a National Championship as a freshman in 2018. We celebrated you when you saved the college football season in 2020. And in between, we celebrated all your incredible moments of leadership -- on and off the field."

"Now, we are celebrating you becoming the first number one pick in Clemson football history. But the best is yet to come. We're celebrate all your amazing achievements along the way. Congratulations Trevor. You will always be Clemson family. Love ya, man."

