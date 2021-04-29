WATCH: Dabo Swinney congratulates Trevor Lawrence in heartfelt video
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021-04-29 21:06:15.0
Trevor Lawrence had a historic run at Clemson
Trevor Lawrence had a historic run at Clemson

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence made history Thursday night when he became Clemson's first NFL draft No. 1 overall pick.

Clemson released a short video thanking Lawrence for the great memories.

"We celebrated you when you committed to Clemson back in 2016," Swinney said, narrating the video. "We celebrated you when you won a National Championship as a freshman in 2018. We celebrated you when you saved the college football season in 2020. And in between, we celebrated all your incredible moments of leadership -- on and off the field."

"Now, we are celebrating you becoming the first number one pick in Clemson football history. But the best is yet to come. We're celebrate all your amazing achievements along the way. Congratulations Trevor. You will always be Clemson family. Love ya, man."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Trevor Lawrence’s message to Clemson fans after being drafted No. 1
Trevor Lawrence’s message to Clemson fans after being drafted No. 1
WATCH: Dabo Swinney congratulates Trevor Lawrence in heartfelt video
WATCH: Dabo Swinney congratulates Trevor Lawrence in heartfelt video
Twitter reacts to Trevor Lawrence going No. 1 overall
Twitter reacts to Trevor Lawrence going No. 1 overall
LOOK: Trevor Lawrence custom Marvel cover
LOOK: Trevor Lawrence custom Marvel cover
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest