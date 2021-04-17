|
WATCH: Clemson football offense v. defense HR derby
|Saturday, April 17, 2021, 5:13 PM-
Spring football is in the books and the Tigers had some spring fun recently with a head-to-head competition between an rep on offense -- Matt Bockhorst -- and defense -- Ray Thornton III -- to determine a home run derby champion on Clemson's Wiffle ball field at the practice facility.
Former Major Leaguer Bill Spiers served as the pitcher in the matchup you can check out below:
Tags: Matt Bockhorst, Ray Thornton