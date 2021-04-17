WATCH: Clemson football offense v. defense HR derby
Spring football is in the books and the Tigers had some spring fun recently with a head-to-head competition between an rep on offense -- Matt Bockhorst -- and defense -- Ray Thornton III -- to determine a home run derby champion on Clemson's Wiffle ball field at the practice facility.

Former Major Leaguer Bill Spiers served as the pitcher in the matchup you can check out below:

DJ Uiagalelei's father sends heartfelt birthday message to his son
Trevor Lawrence responds to criticism of his recent comments
Report: Trevor Lawrence set to sign with major apparel company
No. 25 'Canes run away with series opener over Tigers
