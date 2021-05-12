WATCH Clemson DB Andrew Booth Jr. is a star on the rise
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 May 12, Wed 14:04

Check out this video featuring talented Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth Jr., courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth Jr. has a knack for making highlight level plays in the Tigers' secondary. The junior was a second-team All-ACC pick in 2020. For his career he has 2 interceptions, and a fumble return for a touchdown that were Must See ACC caliber! He comes into the Spring with big expectations and continued making plays that have a flair for the dramatic. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables talks about his expectations after a good Spring right here!

2021 NFL season will kickoff with possible matchup of Clemson all-timers
Latest NCAA Tournament projections for Clemson
Clemson picks up transfer commit
Swinney talks 'craziness' of first hearing Justyn Ross transfer rumor
