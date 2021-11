WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over Wake Forest

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

They win, they dance.

The Clemson football team won an impressive 48-27 victory against Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon. It was the Tigers' 13th consecutive win against Wake Forest, dating back to 2009.

After the win, several of the Clemson players let off some steam by dancing in the locker room.