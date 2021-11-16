Virginia Tech announces head football coaching change
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 9:22 AM
Reinhold Matay - USA Today Sports
Reinhold Matay - USA Today Sports

Add another midseason coaching change to the 2021 season.

Virginia Tech announced on Tuesday that the school and head football coach Justin Fuente have mutually agreed to part ways.

Defensive line coach J.C. Price will act as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

"We sincerely appreciate the contributions that Coach Fuente made to our football program and the positive impact he made on our student-athletes during his time at Virginia Tech," Athletic Director Whit Babcock said. "While it is never easy to make a change, I believe in order for our football program to attain the type of sustained success that is expected at Virginia Tech, the time was right for new leadership of our football program.

"Virginia Tech is one of the most attractive football jobs in America, competing in one of the nation's premier conferences, the ACC," Babcock continued. "I'm extremely confident that we'll be able to identify and hire a new head coach who can build on our rich history and winning tradition."

Fuente had a 43-31 record at Virginia Tech in six seasons.

