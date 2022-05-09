Vegas odds on Clemson football winning the next ACC title
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 May 9, Mon 13:57
Swinney and Co. should have success this season if the injury bug doesn't bite
Swinney and Co. should have success this season if the injury bug doesn't bite

The Tigers of Pickens County are once against favorites of the ACC.

BetOnline released their ACC title odds on Monday and they had Clemson on top with 2/3 odds followed by Miami (9/1), Pittsburgh (9/1), and North Carolina State (11/1).

Other team probabilities included North Carolina at 11/1 odds, Wake Forest (20/1), Florida State (33/1), Virginia (33/1), Boston College (40/1), Louisville (66/1), Virginia Tech (80/1), Georgia Tech (125/1), Syracuse (150/1), and Duke (500/1).

Remember when Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech were solid schools in the upper echelon of the ACC every year. It appears that they are the new bottom-dwellers of the ACC alongside the Orange and the Blue Devils.

For you get rich quick people, Duke's 500-to-1 odds won't be the way to filthy riches, but it's a pretty impressive lack of respect for the Dookies.

