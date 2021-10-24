Updated Clemson bowl projections send Tigers all around the country
Pittsburgh may very well find themselves in a NY6 bowl, while Clemson may go as far West as San Diego.
Pittsburgh may very well find themselves in a NY6 bowl, while Clemson may go as far West as San Diego.

Two of the latest bowl projections send Clemson West of the Mississippi now.

Some ACC bowl committees have an option few would have expected preseason and will have to weigh fanbase enthusiasm versus name recognition come late December.

Clemson dropped to 4-3 with a 27-17 loss at Pittsburgh Saturday, but Dabo Swinney's group is currently projected to win out by ESPN's Football Power Index.

New Year's Six bowls have been the standard at Clemson from 2015-on, but that is increasingly out of reach -- leaving a slew of different postseason options.

CBS Sports has Clemson finishing the 2021 campaign where it started, in Charlotte, with the Duke's Mayo Bowl against Tennessee on Dec. 30.

In one of the two referenced above, 247Sports calls for a Clemson-Utah matchup in San Diego's Holiday Bowl (played at PetCo Park on Dec. 28).

ESPN's latest picks are a few timezones apart, with one for the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in NYC on Dec. 29, and another to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on New Year's Eve.

A Sporting News projection going into the weekend also had the Tigers in Charlotte.

Clemson's last non-NY6 bowl was what is now the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando in 2014.

