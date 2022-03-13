Two teams reportedly have made offers for Deshaun Watson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson might have a new home soon.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, two teams have made trade offers to the Texans.

"The Saints and Panthers have made offers for Texans QB Deshaun Watson and are likely to meet with him soon, sources tell me and TomPelissero," he posted. "Other teams also are involved. Watson has a no-trade clause and wants to meet with teams before formally waiving it anywhere."

Rapoport says that the Texans still want three first-round draft picks, other picks, and at least one player for Watson, and several teams are willing to give up those assets.

It appears that a trade is coming eventually, but nothing will be official until at least the new year for the league at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Watson will have a $35 million salary-cap number for 2022.