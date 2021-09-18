TV channel update after lightning delay
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, September 18, 2021, 7:09 PM
TV channel update after lightning delay

This is a wild and wacky day at Clemson.

Due to the roughly hour and fifty-two-minute lightning delay, the Clemson-Georgia Tech game will move from ABC to ESPN News starting at 7:30 p.m and then ESPN2 after the conclusion of the Miss State-Memphis contest on ESPN2.

In case you were wondering, No. 22 Auburn will battle No. 10 Penn State at the 7:30 pm time slot on ABC.

The Clemson-GT game just started up the second half of action as Clemson is winning 7-3.

For all the fans at the game that stuck it out for the Tigers after the delay, cheers to you --- REAL FAN STATUS.

