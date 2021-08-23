TV announcers for Clemson-Georgia

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 3 Clemson will face off against No. 5 Georgia in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Saturday, September 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Chris Fowler (broadcaster), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Holly Rowe (sideline) will call the television broadcast for ABC. The broadcast trio was expected and it became official as ESPN announced it today.

Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones and Ian Fitzsimmons will present the game on ESPN Radio.

The Tigers are currently a 3-point favorite against the Bulldogs.