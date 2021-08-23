TV announcers for Clemson-Georgia
Herbstreit and Fowler will call the contest on ABC
Herbstreit and Fowler will call the contest on ABC

No. 3 Clemson will face off against No. 5 Georgia in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Saturday, September 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Chris Fowler (broadcaster), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Holly Rowe (sideline) will call the television broadcast for ABC. The broadcast trio was expected and it became official as ESPN announced it today.

Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones and Ian Fitzsimmons will present the game on ESPN Radio.

The Tigers are currently a 3-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

