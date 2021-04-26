Trevor Lawrence signs cryptocurrency app deal
The future is coming with a wave of virtual money for users.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is part of the movement of traditional money converting to virtual coins as he has signed an endorsement deal with cryptocurrency portfolio management app Blockfolio.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with football star, Trevor Lawrence! The world of sports and crypto will never be the same," Blockfolio posted on social media.

Interestingly, his signing bonus with the company was paid in all crypto tokens Friday and now worth more already with the recent upswing in the cryptocurrency market.

Not a bad play by Lawrence to get some alternate investments rolling in before he even sets foot in the NFL.

