Trevor Lawrence responds to criticism of his recent comments

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence gave a candid interview with Sports Illustrated recently and explained that he has no chip on his shoulder while playing football.

“It’s hard to explain that because I want people to know that I’m passionate about what I do and it’s really important to me, but I don’t have this huge chip on my shoulder that everyone’s out to get me and I’m trying to prove everybody wrong,” Lawrence said. “I just don’t have that. I can’t manufacture that. I don’t want to.”

Some media and NFL fans have used those comments to criticize Lawrence that he may not have what it takes to be a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in the NFL.

"I’ll be honest, it took me aback a little bit because look, I don’t know Trevor Lawrence,” ESPN's Louis Riddick said. "I know two things about the NFL. There are quarterbacks that are just maniacal in terms of their preparation and their commitment to the game, and they do want to win at all costs."

"And winning at the NFL level is hard,” Riddick said. “Playing quarterback at the NFL level is hard. Steve Young used to say it all the time to me on ‘Monday Night Countdown’ – it’s about the details, it’s about the preparation, it’s about the commitment, and you better be committed on that level.”

Lawrence felt the need to respond to that narrative on Saturday.

"It seems as if people are misreading my sentiment," Lawrence tweeted. "I am internally motivated - I love football as much or more than anyone. It is a HUGE priority in my life, obviously. I am driven to be the best I can be, and to maximize my potential. And to WIN."

"I have a lot of confidence in my work ethic, I love to grind and to chase my goals. You can ask anyone who has been in my life. That being said, I am secure in who I am, and what I believe. I don’t need football to make me feel worthy as a person. I purely love the game and work, the team, the ups and downs. I am a firm believer in the fact that there is a plan for my life and I’m called to be the best I can be at whatever I am doing. Thanks for coming to my TedTalk lol."

