Trevor Lawrence on Urban Meyer's firing, what's ahead for his Jaguars career

It's been a trying rookie season for the former Tigers star and the NFL's No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence.

For better or worse, the next stage in a tough season was first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer being fired in the early morning hours this week.

With Lawrence's Jaguars 2-11 now and his ranking 28th currently in ESPN's QBR, the rookie QB is keeping his eyes to a more optimistic future.

"Me and (wife) Marissa have come to love Jacksonville," Lawrence told reporters. "That's our plan: 'Let's go turn this thing around. Let's go become a winner. Let's go win some games.'

"I have full faith in that still. Obviously, there are a lot of steps to be made in the future to go in that direction. I still believe that. I plan on being here for a long time – hopefully, my whole career. Whatever the future holds, I know I'm just going to be the best I can every day wherever my feet are."

Lawrence wished Meyer the best in his future endeavors and found out the news when he woke up much like anyone else. He added that there's some clarity out of it after an embattled campaign for Meyer.

"I had some texts," Lawrence said. "I just naturally kind of googled it to see what was going on. I saw that and rolled over and told Marissa, 'Hey, this just happened. It will be an interesting day at work. I'm going to go in and see.' Obviously, it's not ideal. This is not where you imagined you would be at this point."

"You have to make the most of it. The positivity today despite everything going on was awesome. We had a great day."

The Jaguars host the Houston Texans on Sunday and Lawrence is looking to finish out his first year in the league well.

"Momentum's everything," he said. "The NFL season is so long. A lot of ups and downs. As you get to the home stretch, especially after not having a good year, you need that momentum going into the offseason. That's big for the morale of the team. You always want to feel you ended on a good note.

"For us, if we can go finish strong, that would be great going into the offseason. That's going to be our approach the last four games of the season."

"I wouldn't have believed you if you told me this is how the first year was going to go... but let's go turn this thing around. I still believe that"



