Travis Etienne jokes about Urban Meyer debacle
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Apr 14, Thu 10:02
ETN was all smiles during his presser on Wednesday
ETN was all smiles during his presser on Wednesday

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is almost fully back from his foot injury that made him miss his entire rookie season.

"It's actually crazy because I was talking to my mom about this the other day," Etienne told the media Wednesday. "If I didn't know I had a screw in my foot, I couldn't tell. I feel like that's a testament to where I'm at in my transition and how I'm healing."

'ETN' had a sense of humor about the circus surrounding former coach Urban Meyer in his epic failure during his single season in Jacksonville.

"Definitely, that’s just the human element of it," Etienne said. "Just seeing the results, you’re definitely like, ‘If there was any year to miss, I missed a great one."

Meyer's tenure only lasted 13 games as he was fired in December after a 2-11 record with some of the most bizarre behavior by an NFL coach in recent memory.

Some of the lowlights were him violating offseason practice policies, hiring controversial coach Chris Doyle, video surfacing of Meyer letting a young women grind on him at a bar while he was still married, benched starting running back James Robinson while their offense was sputtering, reportedly kicking his kicker and more.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Report: Sammy Watkins signing with NFC team
Report: Sammy Watkins signing with NFC team
Trevor Lawrence excited for Travis Etienne return, would 'love to play' with Justyn Ross
Trevor Lawrence excited for Travis Etienne return, would 'love to play' with Justyn Ross
Travis Etienne jokes about Urban Meyer debacle
Travis Etienne jokes about Urban Meyer debacle
Clemson ranked in ESPN Football Power Index preseason top-5
Clemson ranked in ESPN Football Power Index preseason top-5
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest