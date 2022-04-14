Travis Etienne jokes about Urban Meyer debacle

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is almost fully back from his foot injury that made him miss his entire rookie season.

"It's actually crazy because I was talking to my mom about this the other day," Etienne told the media Wednesday. "If I didn't know I had a screw in my foot, I couldn't tell. I feel like that's a testament to where I'm at in my transition and how I'm healing."

'ETN' had a sense of humor about the circus surrounding former coach Urban Meyer in his epic failure during his single season in Jacksonville.

"Definitely, that’s just the human element of it," Etienne said. "Just seeing the results, you’re definitely like, ‘If there was any year to miss, I missed a great one."

Meyer's tenure only lasted 13 games as he was fired in December after a 2-11 record with some of the most bizarre behavior by an NFL coach in recent memory.

Some of the lowlights were him violating offseason practice policies, hiring controversial coach Chris Doyle, video surfacing of Meyer letting a young women grind on him at a bar while he was still married, benched starting running back James Robinson while their offense was sputtering, reportedly kicking his kicker and more.

#Jaguars RB Travis Etienne on not playing last season with all the Urban Meyer drama going on: “If there was any year to miss, I missed a great one.” ??pic.twitter.com/qMiTEx6BPK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 12, 2022