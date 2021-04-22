BREAKING

Travis Etienne had to rap in a pre-NFL draft interview
by - Thursday, April 22, 2021, 3:40 PM
Etienne is about a week away from finding out his pro destination, and his rhyming skills may play a small role in that. (ACC photo)
Etienne is about a week away from finding out his pro destination, and his rhyming skills may play a small role in that. (ACC photo)

Pre-NFL draft interviews have been known to have some curveball questions, and in a year with those interviews being conducted over video calls, they apparently have got even weirder.

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne told Bleacher Report recently that he had to put together a mini-rap song for an interview with an NFL team.

"That was the weirdest thing ever," Etienne said. "I can't rap at all and I've never tried to. I sent an 8-bar rap in -- I hope that never gets out bro."

Etienne said his try was at least better than the coach's demonstration.

"It was definitely better than the coach's," he said. "He sent the rap to give us a little demonstration and they played it front of the whole staff. I was just on a Zoom like (Etienne looks around and smiles)."

Watch more from Etienne and more players below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Dabo Swinney on NFL opportunities: “Never say never to anything, but I love what I do”
Dabo Swinney on NFL opportunities: “Never say never to anything, but I love what I do”
Analyst says Trevor Lawrence has missed out on at least $150 million in earnings
Analyst says Trevor Lawrence has missed out on at least $150 million in earnings
Swinney says ‘it hurts’ to see headlines lately on Deshaun Watson
Swinney says ‘it hurts’ to see headlines lately on Deshaun Watson
Former Clemson RB signs with 49ers
Former Clemson RB signs with 49ers
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest