Travis Etienne had to rap in a pre-NFL draft interview

TigerNet Staff by

Pre-NFL draft interviews have been known to have some curveball questions, and in a year with those interviews being conducted over video calls, they apparently have got even weirder.

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne told Bleacher Report recently that he had to put together a mini-rap song for an interview with an NFL team.

"That was the weirdest thing ever," Etienne said. "I can't rap at all and I've never tried to. I sent an 8-bar rap in -- I hope that never gets out bro."

Etienne said his try was at least better than the coach's demonstration.

"It was definitely better than the coach's," he said. "He sent the rap to give us a little demonstration and they played it front of the whole staff. I was just on a Zoom like (Etienne looks around and smiles)."

Watch more from Etienne and more players below:

A NFL team asked @swaggy_t1 and Javonte Williams to make a rap song.



Another team asked @Terracemjr to recite his ABCs



??



pic.twitter.com/YQ0zqJBJPe — Master (@MasterTes) April 22, 2021