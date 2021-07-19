Travis Etienne agrees to terms on rookie contract with Jaguars
by - Monday, July 19, 2021, 9:46 AM
Etienne has a deal in place. (USA TODAY-Jason Vinlove)
Travis Etienne is set to make his spot on the Jaguars official before training camp starts.

NFL.com reported Monday morning that he has agreed to contract terms with the Jaguars. Etienne was selected in the NFL draft first round with the 25th overall pick back in April.

Clemson's all-time leading rusher is projected a $12.9 million total deal over four years with $6.7 million guaranteed in a signing bonus.

Per the NFL.com report, Etienne's deal is similar to now Jags teammate Trevor Lawrence with a majority of the signing bonus coming upfront and no offset language in the contract.

Lawrence, Clemson's first NFL draft No. 1 overall pick, signed a $36.8 million contract earlier this month with $24.1 million guaranteed.

Jaguars training camp is set to start on July 27.

