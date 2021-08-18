Three Tigers named to CBS/247Sports preseason All-American team
by - Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 1:55 PM
Bresee is expected to anchor the Clemson defensive line.
Three Tigers made the CBS/247Sports preseason All-American teams on Wednesday.

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross picked up another preseason first-team honor, alongside Ohio State's Chris Olave.

On the defensive side, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee made the first team as well, while linebacker James Skalski is on the second squad.

"Speaking of making an impact as a true freshman, Bresee may have been the best first-year defender in the entire country a year ago," 247's Clint Buckley said.

Bresee became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history last season, joining Dexter Lawrence (2016). The first-team All-ACC honoree and freshman All-American enters 2021 credited with 33 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a safety in 432 defensive snaps over 12 games (10 starts).

Skalski is a returning team captain who enters 2021 credited with 210 career tackles (16.0 tackles for loss), 7.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, two fumble recoveries (one he returned 17 yards for a touchdown) and a forced fumble in 1,222 snaps over 56 games (25 starts) in his career.

Ross was named a freshman All-American and earned second-team All-ACC as a sophomore before sitting out last season after surgery for a congenital fusion in his neck and spine.

