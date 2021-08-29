Texans trade former Clemson defender

Former Clemson defensive end Shaq Lawson is on the move again.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter first reported Sunday that Lawson is being traded from the Houston Texans to the New York Jets. He started in the AFC East in four years with the Buffalo Bills from 2016-19, where he tallied 16.5 sacks.

Lawson was also in the AFC East earlier this year before he was traded back in March from the Miami Dolphins to Houston. He logged four sacks in Miami last season, also scoring on a fumble TD return.

The Daniel product was listed as a backup defensive end on the latest Texans depth chart.

He was picked 19th overall by the Bills in the 2016 NFL draft.

Texans are trading pass rusher Shaq Lawson to the Jets, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2021

Confirmed: #Texans traded Shaq Lawson to the Jets for a sixth-round pick. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 29, 2021