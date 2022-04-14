Tee Higgins injury update

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Tiger Tee Higgins was showing out for 'WRU' this past season in the NFL.

Despite suffering a shoulder injury in week two and missing the next two games, Higgins toughed it out the rest of the season with 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported recently that Higgins had surgery to repair his labrum.

Higgins told the Bengals' official website that he should be ready to roll for the start of training camp.

"That's the plan," Higgins said on being healthy for camp. "Hell of a (Super Bowl) game, but it wasn't the outcome me and my teammates expected. It's going to motivate all of us, but we know what it takes to get back to the Super Bowl. That's what we look forward to doing next season."

Watch for Higgins, Ja'Mar Chase, and Joe Burrow to put up huge numbers as long as the talented trio is together in Cincy.