Tee Higgins powers Bengals rally for AFC title, four Clemson pros headed to Super Bowl

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins came up big with a Super Bowl bid on the line to help send three former Tigers to the Super Bowl from the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Bengals rallied from down as much as 18 points and Higgins led Cincinnati with six catches for 103 yards in 10 targets.

DJ Reader helped plug the middle with three tackles (1 solo) and Jackson Carman played on the offensive line in the 27-24 overtime win at Kansas City.

It is a first Super Bowl appearance for all three, versus the Los Angeles Rams, where former Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum is on the active roster but is not listed with game action since the preseason.

The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 13 on the Rams' home field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Reader also played for Clemson baseball while on campus, which makes him the second former Tiger baseball player to reach a Super Bowl (Dexter McCleon, St. Louis Rams, 2000).

Higgins had nine catches for 96 yards in the Bengals win over Tennessee last week. He topped 1,000 yards in the regular season (1,091) with six TDs over 14 games.

In two weeks, Jackson Carman and Tee Higgins will have a chance to be the 8th and 9th players in Clemson history to play on National Champion team and a Super Bowl Champion. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 31, 2022

Joe Burrow on the move to Tee Higgins! #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/7byhGIsoSw — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) January 30, 2022

Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins for 44 yards ??



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/CyZAwFhRvT — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 30, 2022

What a grab by Tee Higgins! #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/TCSz62oagb — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) January 30, 2022

Esse momento de Joe Burrow com Tee Higgins… ???? pic.twitter.com/pr8BtjUQEJ — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) January 30, 2022

Congrats to @Djread98 on his Super Bowl appearance with the @Bengals! ??



D.J. becomes the second former @ClemsonBaseball player to make a Super Bowl, joining Dexter McCleon! @NFL #ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/wY1DpXnq2k — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) January 30, 2022

Jackson Carman with a nice block to spring Perine and Chase finishes it off.



WRs blocking has been an underrated huge strength of this team all year. https://t.co/gXK8zhH3av — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 30, 2022

First year in the NFL and in @Bengals 1st AFC Championship in more than 30 years. Jackson Carman soaking it all in, living the life. #WhoDey @NFL #AFC #Bengals @JacksonCarman1 pic.twitter.com/YNREqODxuy — Gary Miller (@Local12Gary) January 30, 2022