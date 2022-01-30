Tee Higgins powers Bengals rally for AFC title, four Clemson pros headed to Super Bowl
Higgins has been a stalwart of the Bengals offense this season. (Photo: Denny Medley / USATODAY)
Former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins came up big with a Super Bowl bid on the line to help send three former Tigers to the Super Bowl from the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The Bengals rallied from down as much as 18 points and Higgins led Cincinnati with six catches for 103 yards in 10 targets.

DJ Reader helped plug the middle with three tackles (1 solo) and Jackson Carman played on the offensive line in the 27-24 overtime win at Kansas City.

It is a first Super Bowl appearance for all three, versus the Los Angeles Rams, where former Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum is on the active roster but is not listed with game action since the preseason.

The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 13 on the Rams' home field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Reader also played for Clemson baseball while on campus, which makes him the second former Tiger baseball player to reach a Super Bowl (Dexter McCleon, St. Louis Rams, 2000).

Higgins had nine catches for 96 yards in the Bengals win over Tennessee last week. He topped 1,000 yards in the regular season (1,091) with six TDs over 14 games.

