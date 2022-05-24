Steve Spurrier reacts to Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher feud

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A college football feud was ignited when Alabama head coach Nick Saban talked savagely about Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and the NIL environment at a recent event in Birmingham.

"I mean, we were second in recruiting last year," Saban told the audience. "A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team -- made a deal for name, image, and likeness. We didn't buy one player, all right? But I don't know if we're going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it. It's tough."

After a heated exchange between veteran head coaches Saban and Fisher, acting like moody teenagers, retired head coach Steve Spurrier added his opinion on the coaching squabble.

Spurrier believes that Saban was just keeping it real.

"I don't know why (Fisher) is mad at Saban," said Spurrier via Dawg Nation. "Did Saban say something that wasn't true?I don't think Saban told any lies in there, so I don't know what he was mad about."

Spurrier thinks Fisher is acting big and tough since he won last season against Alabama. He was the first former Saban assistant to beat the legendary coach.

"Since (Fisher) beat him last year. I guess he can talk now," Spurrier said. "He hasn't beat much of anybody, but he beat Saban last year. But they haven't won the division or anything since he's been there."