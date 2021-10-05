Report: Former Clemson RB signing with Cardinals

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster is signing with the Arizona Cardinals to their practice squad on Tuesday according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Feaster was one of the last cuts by Arizona in fall camp (Aug 30).

He was an undrafted rookie in 2020, where he had short stints with the New York Giants and Detroit Lions. He initially was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars after the NFL draft.

In 2019, after a transfer to the Gamecocks as a graduate transfer, Feaster rushed 124 times for 672 yards (5.4 ypc), 17 catches for 87 yards, and five rushing touchdowns.

In three years with the Tigers, he rushed for 2,002 yards (5.99 ypc, 2nd in Clemson history) and 20 touchdowns over 346 carries.