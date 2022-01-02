WATCH: Clemson signee makes incredible interception in all-star game

TigerNet Staff by

Jeadyn Lukus Cornerback TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: Mauldin, SC (Mauldin HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#48 Overall, #8 DB, #2 SC #48 Overall, #8 DB, #2 SC Rivals:

#43 Overall, #5 DB, #2 SC #43 Overall, #5 DB, #2 SC 24/7:

#59 Overall, #8 CB, #2 SC #59 Overall, #8 CB, #2 SC 6-2185Mauldin, SC (Mauldin HS)2022

One of Clemson's highest-rated signees showed why is expected to shine at the next level on Sunday.

Mauldin elite cornerback signee Jeadyn Lukus went up and came down with a great interception in the Under Armour All-American Game on Sunday in Orlando. He also posted an impressive pass breakup in the first half.

Check out the pick below:

JEADYN WITH A INT!!!!! LETS GO pic.twitter.com/GxrmOiCb5h — Mauldin Football (@MavsMauldin) January 2, 2022