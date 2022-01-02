|
WATCH: Clemson signee makes incredible interception in all-star game
|2022 Jan 2, Sun 15:25-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Jeadyn Lukus - Cornerback
Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: Mauldin, SC (Mauldin HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.76)
Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: Mauldin, SC (Mauldin HS) Class: 2022
ESPN:
#48 Overall, #8 DB, #2 SC
#48 Overall, #8 DB, #2 SC
Rivals:
#43 Overall, #5 DB, #2 SC
#43 Overall, #5 DB, #2 SC
24/7:
#59 Overall, #8 CB, #2 SC
#59 Overall, #8 CB, #2 SC
One of Clemson's highest-rated signees showed why is expected to shine at the next level on Sunday.
Mauldin elite cornerback signee Jeadyn Lukus went up and came down with a great interception in the Under Armour All-American Game on Sunday in Orlando. He also posted an impressive pass breakup in the first half.
Check out the pick below:
Clemson commit Jeadyn Lukus just climbed the invisible ladder on this INT ?? #SCTop10 @jlukus04 l @UANextFootball l @CraigHaubert pic.twitter.com/Z1gyMHTR8h— SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) January 2, 2022
JEADYN WITH A INT!!!!! LETS GO pic.twitter.com/GxrmOiCb5h— Mauldin Football (@MavsMauldin) January 2, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, Jeadyn Lukus