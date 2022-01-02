BREAKING

WATCH: Clemson signee makes incredible interception in all-star game
by - 2022 Jan 2, Sun 15:25
Jeadyn Lukus Photo
Jeadyn Lukus - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 185   Hometown: Mauldin, SC (Mauldin HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#48 Overall, #8 DB, #2 SC
Rivals:
#43 Overall, #5 DB, #2 SC
24/7:
#59 Overall, #8 CB, #2 SC

One of Clemson's highest-rated signees showed why is expected to shine at the next level on Sunday.

Mauldin elite cornerback signee Jeadyn Lukus went up and came down with a great interception in the Under Armour All-American Game on Sunday in Orlando. He also posted an impressive pass breakup in the first half.

Check out the pick below:

