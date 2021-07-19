WATCH: Clemson commit Daylen Everette highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, July 19, 2021, 10:46 AM
Daylen Everette Photo
Daylen Everette - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.78)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 185   Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#48 Overall, #7 CB, #8 FL
Rivals:
#78 Overall, #11 CB, #11 FL
24/7:
#22 Overall, #4 CB, #5 FL
Everette's high school tape is impressive

Four-star 2022 safety Daylen Everette announced a commitment to Clemson on Saturday.

Everette is rated as high as the No. 4 cornerback in the nation and top-25 overall (22).

Clemson has added six 2022 commitments in just over a month.

Check out his impressive high school highlights below:

Daily Digest