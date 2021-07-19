|
WATCH: Clemson commit Daylen Everette highlights
|Monday, July 19, 2021, 10:46 AM- -
|
Daylen Everette - Cornerback
Height: 6-1 Weight: 185 Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.78)
ESPN:
#48 Overall, #7 CB, #8 FL
Rivals:
#78 Overall, #11 CB, #11 FL
24/7:
#22 Overall, #4 CB, #5 FL
Four-star 2022 safety Daylen Everette announced a commitment to Clemson on Saturday.
Everette is rated as high as the No. 4 cornerback in the nation and top-25 overall (22).
Clemson has added six 2022 commitments in just over a month.
Check out his impressive high school highlights below:
