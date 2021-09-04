WATCH: Clemson 5-star QB commit leads team in top-10 win
by - 2021 Sep 4, Sat 08:58
Cade Klubnik Photo
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 186   Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#15 Overall, #1 QB, #5 TX
24/7:
#36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX
Klubnik committed to Clemson in March.
Klubnik committed to Clemson in March.

Clemson commit and No. 1-ranked 2022 QB Cade Klubnik rose to the occasion again Friday night.

His No. 1-ranked Westlake (Tx) team topped No. 6 Euless Trinity (Tx) 34-14.

Klubnik tossed a TD pass and ran in two more scores, connecting on 22-of-30 throws for 312 yards in the big win.

Watch his second game highlights below:

