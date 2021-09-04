WATCH: Clemson 5-star QB commit leads team in top-10 win

Cade Klubnik Quarterback TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX #114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX Rivals:

#15 Overall, #1 QB, #5 TX #15 Overall, #1 QB, #5 TX 24/7:

#36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX #36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX 6-2186Austin, TX (Westlake HS)2022

Clemson commit and No. 1-ranked 2022 QB Cade Klubnik rose to the occasion again Friday night.

His No. 1-ranked Westlake (Tx) team topped No. 6 Euless Trinity (Tx) 34-14.

Klubnik tossed a TD pass and ran in two more scores, connecting on 22-of-30 throws for 312 yards in the big win.

Watch his second game highlights below:

Highlights...Behind a dominant first half, #1 Westlake takes care of #6 Euless Trinity 34-14. QB Cade Klubnik with a TD pass and two TD runs. @CadeKlubnikQB @jadengreat1 @PierceTurner11 pic.twitter.com/BSyJBqEemp — Travis Recek (@TravisRecek) September 4, 2021

Westlake QB Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) takes it himself to give the Chaps a 20-0 lead over Euless Trinity in the 2nd quarter.#TXHSFB | @HornSports pic.twitter.com/Yk0LnzA139 — Devon Messinger (@devonmessinger) September 4, 2021