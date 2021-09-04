|
WATCH: Clemson 5-star QB commit leads team in top-10 win
|2021 Sep 4, Sat 08:58-
|
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback
Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.76)
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#15 Overall, #1 QB, #5 TX
24/7:
#36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX
Clemson commit and No. 1-ranked 2022 QB Cade Klubnik rose to the occasion again Friday night.
His No. 1-ranked Westlake (Tx) team topped No. 6 Euless Trinity (Tx) 34-14.
Klubnik tossed a TD pass and ran in two more scores, connecting on 22-of-30 throws for 312 yards in the big win.
Watch his second game highlights below:
Highlights...Behind a dominant first half, #1 Westlake takes care of #6 Euless Trinity 34-14. QB Cade Klubnik with a TD pass and two TD runs. @CadeKlubnikQB @jadengreat1 @PierceTurner11 pic.twitter.com/BSyJBqEemp— Travis Recek (@TravisRecek) September 4, 2021
Westlake QB Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) takes it himself to give the Chaps a 20-0 lead over Euless Trinity in the 2nd quarter.#TXHSFB | @HornSports pic.twitter.com/Yk0LnzA139— Devon Messinger (@devonmessinger) September 4, 2021
Tags: Clemson Football, Cade Klubnik