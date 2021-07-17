Twitter reacts to Clemson adding two elite commits

Keon Sabb Safety TigerNet: (4.73) (4.73)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#149 Overall, #8 S, #17 FL #149 Overall, #8 S, #17 FL Rivals:

#55 Overall, #3 ATH, #7 FL #55 Overall, #3 ATH, #7 FL 24/7:

#7 Overall, #1 S, #3 FL #7 Overall, #1 S, #3 FL 6-2200Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)2022

It was a great day in Tiger Town if you were a fan of Clemson football.

The Tigers received two huge commits on Saturday with IMG Academy teammates 4-star athlete Keon Sabb and 5-star cornerback Daylen Everette.

Obviously, social media was abuzz with the news that Clemson was able to get commits from the talented duo.

Check out some of the reactions below:

???????? CB @DaylenEverette reminds the world who runs the Carolina’s during his commitment to Clemson pic.twitter.com/jFzcl1O4Rp — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) July 17, 2021

2022 4?? safety/ATH Keon Sabb has committed to Clemson.



He chose the Tigers over Michigan, PSU, Georgia, TA&M, and LSU.



Sabb is the No. 9 player in the state of FL, and the No. 6 overall ATH. pic.twitter.com/pXi2Q9rwNL — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) July 17, 2021

"I'm a very versatile football player that can do it all... I'm really in tune with the film so I'll be locked in at all times."@keon_sabb with a message to the Clemson faithful!@247Sports | @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/lSdSshw6oJ — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 17, 2021

BREAKING: Five-Star Safety Keon Sabb has just Committed to Clemson, he tells @On3Recruits and live on @cbssportshq



The #7 Player in the Class of 2022 chose the Tigers over Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, Georgia, and LSU



Clemson moves up to the #20 Class pic.twitter.com/lEYXtoKgQS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 17, 2021

"It fills a need for Clemson when you look at their two-deep."@Andrew_Ivins breaks down @ClemsonFB's pick up of No. 1 ATH @keon_sabb ??



(via @CBSSportsHQ) pic.twitter.com/MD7YBLJNcR — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 17, 2021

AND WE GOT HIM. THE NUMBER 1 ATH IS COMING TO DEATH VALLEY @keon_sabb pic.twitter.com/wnO4O1toiG — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) July 17, 2021

Schools that hosted Everette and/or Sabb on June officials: UGA (both), UNC, Texas A&M, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State. Clemson hosted neither on officials and landed both. Tigers also landed IMG DE Jihaad Campbell in June. — Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) July 17, 2021

Clemson’s 24/7 composite class ranking went from 33 to 13 this afternoon and the tigers also now have the 3rd highest average player rating. — Woody Whitehurst - Thumb Gangster (@woodywhitehurst) July 17, 2021

If you take away the rating for Clemson’s kicker commit the 9 others combine for an average rating of 94.88. That average rating would only trail Alabama by 0.12. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) July 18, 2021

Rest assured, South Carolina will sign a dozen more 3-star recruits and their fans will claim they’re out-recruiting Clemson. — Rock Howard (@RokHoward) July 17, 2021

The rich getting richer?????????? — Jihaad Campbell (@RealJihaadC) July 17, 2021

Great Day To Be A Tiger??#WeTooDeep22 — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) July 17, 2021

Wait... UNC fans wanted Everette BAD but now he’s not good enough to get playing time at Clemson ?? Boy that energy be changing QUICK ???? pic.twitter.com/JNnm7SrZ9o — Ike (@HooIsIke_) July 18, 2021