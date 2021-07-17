Twitter reacts to Clemson adding two elite commits
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, July 17, 2021, 9:48 PM
Keon Sabb Photo
Keon Sabb - Safety
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 200   Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#149 Overall, #8 S, #17 FL
Rivals:
#55 Overall, #3 ATH, #7 FL
24/7:
#7 Overall, #1 S, #3 FL
Sabb is rated the No. 1 athlete in the nation by 247Sports.
It was a great day in Tiger Town if you were a fan of Clemson football.

The Tigers received two huge commits on Saturday with IMG Academy teammates 4-star athlete Keon Sabb and 5-star cornerback Daylen Everette.

Obviously, social media was abuzz with the news that Clemson was able to get commits from the talented duo.

Check out some of the reactions below:

