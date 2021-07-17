|
Twitter reacts to Clemson adding two elite commits
|Saturday, July 17, 2021, 9:48 PM- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
It was a great day in Tiger Town if you were a fan of Clemson football.
The Tigers received two huge commits on Saturday with IMG Academy teammates 4-star athlete Keon Sabb and 5-star cornerback Daylen Everette.
Obviously, social media was abuzz with the news that Clemson was able to get commits from the talented duo.
Check out some of the reactions below:
???????? CB @DaylenEverette reminds the world who runs the Carolina’s during his commitment to Clemson pic.twitter.com/jFzcl1O4Rp— Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) July 17, 2021
July 17, 2021
2022 4?? safety/ATH Keon Sabb has committed to Clemson.— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) July 17, 2021
He chose the Tigers over Michigan, PSU, Georgia, TA&M, and LSU.
Sabb is the No. 9 player in the state of FL, and the No. 6 overall ATH. pic.twitter.com/pXi2Q9rwNL
"I'm a very versatile football player that can do it all... I'm really in tune with the film so I'll be locked in at all times."@keon_sabb with a message to the Clemson faithful!@247Sports | @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/lSdSshw6oJ— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) July 17, 2021
BREAKING: Five-Star Safety Keon Sabb has just Committed to Clemson, he tells @On3Recruits and live on @cbssportshq— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 17, 2021
The #7 Player in the Class of 2022 chose the Tigers over Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, Georgia, and LSU
Clemson moves up to the #20 Class pic.twitter.com/lEYXtoKgQS
IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER!!! #ALLIN #We2Deep22 pic.twitter.com/rFhx1l7ZTH— Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) July 17, 2021
"It fills a need for Clemson when you look at their two-deep."@Andrew_Ivins breaks down @ClemsonFB's pick up of No. 1 ATH @keon_sabb ??— 247Sports (@247Sports) July 17, 2021
(via @CBSSportsHQ) pic.twitter.com/MD7YBLJNcR
AND WE GOT HIM. THE NUMBER 1 ATH IS COMING TO DEATH VALLEY @keon_sabb pic.twitter.com/wnO4O1toiG— Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) July 17, 2021
July 17, 2021
Schools that hosted Everette and/or Sabb on June officials: UGA (both), UNC, Texas A&M, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State. Clemson hosted neither on officials and landed both. Tigers also landed IMG DE Jihaad Campbell in June.— Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) July 17, 2021
100000% COMMITTED ?????? #Allin pic.twitter.com/yfXBwfHGMh— Daylen Everette (@DaylenEverette) July 17, 2021
Clemson’s 24/7 composite class ranking went from 33 to 13 this afternoon and the tigers also now have the 3rd highest average player rating.— Woody Whitehurst - Thumb Gangster (@woodywhitehurst) July 17, 2021
If you take away the rating for Clemson’s kicker commit the 9 others combine for an average rating of 94.88. That average rating would only trail Alabama by 0.12.— Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) July 18, 2021
Rest assured, South Carolina will sign a dozen more 3-star recruits and their fans will claim they’re out-recruiting Clemson.— Rock Howard (@RokHoward) July 17, 2021
????????— Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) July 17, 2021
The rich getting richer??????????— Jihaad Campbell (@RealJihaadC) July 17, 2021
Congratulations to my boy @DaylenEverette on his @ClemsonFB commitment?? Y’all haters keep that same energy while we work?? #showyourtruecolors #grindtime pic.twitter.com/ISGvG1GQ5A— Sherrod Covil Jr (@rodZilla03) July 17, 2021
Great Day To Be A Tiger??#WeTooDeep22— Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) July 17, 2021
Wait... UNC fans wanted Everette BAD but now he’s not good enough to get playing time at Clemson ?? Boy that energy be changing QUICK ???? pic.twitter.com/JNnm7SrZ9o— Ike (@HooIsIke_) July 18, 2021