Top Ohio lineman picks up Clemson offer
by - 2021 Sep 2, Thu 19:27
Luke Montgomery Photo
Luke Montgomery - Offensive Tackle
TigerNet: (4.78)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 260   Hometown: Findlay, OH (Findlay HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#63 Overall, #5 OL, #3 OH
Rivals:
#82 Overall, #7 OL, #3 OH
24/7:
#59 Overall, #10 DL, #2 OH

Four-star 2023 Findlay, Ohio lineman Luke Montgomery announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"After a great call I am soooo excited and blessed to receive an offer to play football at Clemson University!!!!" Montgomery said on Twitter.

Montgomery, who has ratings as an offensive and defensive lineman, placed Clemson in his top schools list in June along with Ohio State, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Stanford, Michigan State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Michigan, Alabama and South Carolina.

He made a visit to Clemson in June.

Montgomery is rated a unanimous top-100 prospect and as high as the No. 2 player out of Ohio.

