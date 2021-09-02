Top Ohio lineman picks up Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Luke Montgomery Offensive Tackle TigerNet: (4.78) (4.78)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 260 Hometown: Findlay, OH (Findlay HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#63 Overall, #5 OL, #3 OH #63 Overall, #5 OL, #3 OH Rivals:

#82 Overall, #7 OL, #3 OH #82 Overall, #7 OL, #3 OH 24/7:

#59 Overall, #10 DL, #2 OH #59 Overall, #10 DL, #2 OH 6-5260Findlay, OH (Findlay HS)2023

Four-star 2023 Findlay, Ohio lineman Luke Montgomery announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"After a great call I am soooo excited and blessed to receive an offer to play football at Clemson University!!!!" Montgomery said on Twitter.

Montgomery, who has ratings as an offensive and defensive lineman, placed Clemson in his top schools list in June along with Ohio State, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Stanford, Michigan State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Michigan, Alabama and South Carolina.

He made a visit to Clemson in June.

Montgomery is rated a unanimous top-100 prospect and as high as the No. 2 player out of Ohio.

After a great call I am soooo excited and blessed to receive an offer to play football at Clemson University!!!!2 Tim 4:17 #gotigers @ClemsonFB @OLCoachCaldwell pic.twitter.com/qx1EtICYpu — Luke Montgomery (@lukeMonty8) September 2, 2021