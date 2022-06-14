|
Top Alabama lineman has Clemson in top schools
|2022 Jun 14, Tue 21:24-
|
Stanton Ramil - Offensive Line
Height: 6-7 Weight: 310 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.64)
ESPN:
#87 Overall, #9 OL, #10 AL
Rivals:
#44 OL, #25 AL
24/7:
#216 Overall, #21 OT, #14 AL
Four-star 2023 Alabaster, Alabama offensive lineman Stanton Ramil cut his top schools list to eight teams on Tuesday.
Clemson is in the mix with Tennessee, Michigan State, Pitt, UNC, Auburn, Mississippi State and Penn State.
He is rated as high as a top-100 prospect overall (87) and the No. 10 prospect out of Alabama (ESPN).
Ramil received a Clemson offer on May 12.
I have been truly BLESSED to earn 33 Division 1 offers!!! After many months of visiting great schools, my list is narrowed down to 8 schools that I could call home for my college career… Thank You to ALL the coaches that recruited me! ”God is Great” pic.twitter.com/cUfQDWKqks— Stanton Ramil (@StantonRamil) June 15, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, Stanton Ramil