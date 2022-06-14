Top Alabama lineman has Clemson in top schools
by - 2022 Jun 14, Tue 21:24
Stanton Ramil - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.64)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 310   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#87 Overall, #9 OL, #10 AL
Rivals:
#44 OL, #25 AL
24/7:
#216 Overall, #21 OT, #14 AL

Four-star 2023 Alabaster, Alabama offensive lineman Stanton Ramil cut his top schools list to eight teams on Tuesday.

Clemson is in the mix with Tennessee, Michigan State, Pitt, UNC, Auburn, Mississippi State and Penn State.

He is rated as high as a top-100 prospect overall (87) and the No. 10 prospect out of Alabama (ESPN).

Ramil received a Clemson offer on May 12.

