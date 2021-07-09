Three Clemson targets named 5-stars in new ESPN300
by - Friday, July 9, 2021, 11:00 AM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Lebbeus Overton Photo
Lebbeus Overton - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 265   Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Milton HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#1 Overall, #1 DE, #1 GA
Rivals:
#1 Overall
24/7:
# 1 Overall, # 1 DL, # 1 GA
Arch Manning is a 5-star per ESPN.
Arch Manning is a 5-star per ESPN.

ESPN released its top-300 rankings for the junior class this week and all three 5-stars for the service have Clemson offers.

Unanimous No. 1 prospect and defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton (Milton, Ga.) is in that group, as well No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning (New Orleans, La.) and No. 1 defensive tackle Peter Woods (Thompson, Al.).

Woods added a Clemson offer in early June and visited shortly afterward, while Manning got an in-person look from the Tiger coaches before receiving his offer.

Overton has a Clemson visit in the works reportedly.

Clemson's first 2023 offer also made the top-300 with Atlanta CB Avieon Terrell (No. 237), whose brother AJ Terrell was a first-round NFL draft pick out of Clemson.

Brother of Tigers QB DJ Uiagalelei, Matayo Uiagalelei, was ranked 31st overall as a defensive end.

Clemson does not have a 2023 commit as of yet.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Three Clemson targets named 5-stars in new ESPN300
Three Clemson targets named 5-stars in new ESPN300
Final MLB draft projections for Clemson signees
Final MLB draft projections for Clemson signees
5-star target commits to Alabama
5-star target commits to Alabama
WATCH: Bubba Chandler talks latest with MLB draft decision
WATCH: Bubba Chandler talks latest with MLB draft decision
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 88 Recruits (73 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest