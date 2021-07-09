|
Three Clemson targets named 5-stars in new ESPN300
Height: 6-4 Weight: 265 Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Milton HS) Class: 2023
#1 Overall, #1 DE, #1 GA
#1 Overall
# 1 Overall, # 1 DL, # 1 GA
ESPN released its top-300 rankings for the junior class this week and all three 5-stars for the service have Clemson offers.
Unanimous No. 1 prospect and defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton (Milton, Ga.) is in that group, as well No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning (New Orleans, La.) and No. 1 defensive tackle Peter Woods (Thompson, Al.).
Woods added a Clemson offer in early June and visited shortly afterward, while Manning got an in-person look from the Tiger coaches before receiving his offer.
Overton has a Clemson visit in the works reportedly.
Clemson's first 2023 offer also made the top-300 with Atlanta CB Avieon Terrell (No. 237), whose brother AJ Terrell was a first-round NFL draft pick out of Clemson.
Brother of Tigers QB DJ Uiagalelei, Matayo Uiagalelei, was ranked 31st overall as a defensive end.
Clemson does not have a 2023 commit as of yet.