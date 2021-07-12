Signee forgoes first pro baseball shot to play two sports at Clemson
by - Monday, July 12, 2021, 5:13 PM
Will Taylor Photo
Will Taylor - Athlete
TigerNet: (3.02)

Height: 5-10   Weight: 175   Hometown: Columbia, SC (Dutch Fork HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#83 ATH, #15 SC
Rivals:
24/7:
# 130 ATH, # 23 SC
Taylor will play two sports at Clemson.

Clemson quarterback and outfielder signee Will Taylor is sticking with the Tigers over a pro baseball shot out of high school, sources told TigerNet.

Taylor was regarded as one of the top high school prospects in this year’s draft as a standout from Dutch Fork High School (SC) and held projections as high as a top-10 selection.

He led Dutch Fork football to a state championship last fall, and eventually, he is slated to move to a slot receiver role with the Tigers, Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney said when Taylor signed.

Taylor brings much-needed depth to the Clemson quarterback group, which has been under the microscope ever since redshirt sophomore Taisun Phommachanh’s torn achilles tendon left the Tigers with one returning scholarship QB for the start of the 2021 season. Fellow Clemson QB signee Bubba Chandler is expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates after being picked in the third round on Monday.

