Rising safety prospect picks up Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Jayden Bonsu Safety

Height: 6-2 Weight: 190 Hometown: Hillside, NJ (St. Peters Prep HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR 6-2190Hillside, NJ (St. Peters Prep HS)2023

A rising safety prospect out of New Jersey announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

St. Peter's Prep (NJ) defensive back Jayden Bonsu has gained traction after performing as a junior, notching offers from Clemson, Kentucky, Penn State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Oklahoma and West Virginia in the last month after entering the season unranked by recruiting sites.

"Beyond blessed to say I have received an offer from Clemson University!" Bonsu said.

Bonsu tallied 62 total tackles, 7.5 for loss (2.5 sacks), with two interceptions and eight pass breakups this season.