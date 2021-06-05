Rising DB prospect leaves camp with Clemson offer
by - Saturday, June 5, 2021, 10:05 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Moussa Kane - Athlete Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-1   Weight: 176   Hometown: Blairstown, NJ (Blair Academy HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR

Under-the-radar defensive prospect Moussa Kane competed in Dabo Swinney camp on Saturday and left with a Tigers offer.

"AGTG! Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Kane said on Twitter.

Kane also holds a Division I offer from Purdue, where his brother Sanoussi plays.

Coming off of a canceled season at Blair Academy (NJ), Kane was a part of a group from the NYC-area helped brought to camp by former Tiger Pat Godfrey.

“One of my guys, Moussa Kane, has been getting recruited by Coach Venables since about January. He talks to him every week,” Godfrey said. “He's a class of '23 guy. It's Isaiah Simmons, is really what I see when I look at him. He's about 6'2", 6'2.5" and still growing. He's only a sophomore in high school, about 187, 188 pounds. 4.46 guy, but the real thing that made him jump out to the coaching staff because he has a 48-inch, one-foot box jump. And he's got a 41-inch vertical.

“He's within five inches of the world record for one-footed box jumps, which is pretty crazy for a kid who just turned 16. And he's got a 1310 on his SAT. So that's one of our guys that we're bringing down. Moussa, the coaching staff are really excited about him."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson extends coveted QB offer to 5-star Manning
Clemson extends coveted QB offer to 5-star Manning
4-star legacy recruit has Clemson in top schools
4-star legacy recruit has Clemson in top schools
Rising DB prospect leaves camp with Clemson offer
Rising DB prospect leaves camp with Clemson offer
Nation's No. 1 WR announces Clemson offer
Nation's No. 1 WR announces Clemson offer
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 80 Recruits (69 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest