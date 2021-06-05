Rising DB prospect leaves camp with Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Moussa Kane Athlete

Height: 6-1 Weight: 176 Hometown: Blairstown, NJ (Blair Academy HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR 6-1176Blairstown, NJ (Blair Academy HS)2023

Under-the-radar defensive prospect Moussa Kane competed in Dabo Swinney camp on Saturday and left with a Tigers offer.

"AGTG! Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Kane said on Twitter.

Kane also holds a Division I offer from Purdue, where his brother Sanoussi plays.

Coming off of a canceled season at Blair Academy (NJ), Kane was a part of a group from the NYC-area helped brought to camp by former Tiger Pat Godfrey.

“One of my guys, Moussa Kane, has been getting recruited by Coach Venables since about January. He talks to him every week,” Godfrey said. “He's a class of '23 guy. It's Isaiah Simmons, is really what I see when I look at him. He's about 6'2", 6'2.5" and still growing. He's only a sophomore in high school, about 187, 188 pounds. 4.46 guy, but the real thing that made him jump out to the coaching staff because he has a 48-inch, one-foot box jump. And he's got a 41-inch vertical.

“He's within five inches of the world record for one-footed box jumps, which is pretty crazy for a kid who just turned 16. And he's got a 1310 on his SAT. So that's one of our guys that we're bringing down. Moussa, the coaching staff are really excited about him."

@Moussak_22 attends Clemson’s Football Camp and heads back to NYC with an OFFER???? pic.twitter.com/wigu3rIKF2 — Coach George (@Coachlanese13) June 6, 2021