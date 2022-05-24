Prized Peach State center has Clemson in top schools, announces official visit

TigerNet Staff by

Connor Lew Offensive Line TigerNet: (3.44) (3.44)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 280 Hometown: Acworth, GA (Kennesaw Mountain HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#5 OL, #58 GA #5 OL, #58 GA 24/7:

#41 IOL, #50 GA #41 IOL, #50 GA 6-3280Acworth, GA (Kennesaw Mountain HS)2023

Acworth, Georgia center Connor Lew recently received a Clemson offer and he's set to check the campus out soon.

Lew has Clemson in a group with Auburn, Georgia and Miami. He reports 24 offers total, also including Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh.

He said he will take official visits to each of the top-4 in June. Clemson is set to host a major recruiting event on the first weekend of June.

Lew earned first-team All-State honors last year.

I will be taking official visits to these schools in June. pic.twitter.com/Vd6iXcdpcb — Connor Lew (@ConnorLew1) May 23, 2022