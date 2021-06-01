|
Highly-rated Alabama defender picks up Clemson offer ahead of visit
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 5:04 PM-
|
Kelby Collins - Defensive End
Height: 6-5 Weight: 250 Hometown: Gardendale, AL (Gardendale HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.45)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#29 Overall
24/7:
# 73 Overall, # 15 DL, # 7 AL
2023 Gardendale, Alabama defensive end Kelby Collins announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday ahead of an upcoming camp visit.
He is rated as a top-30 overall prospect for his class by Rivals (29).
"After a great conversation with @CoachToddBates and @coachski_, I’m proud to say that I have received an offer from Clemson University," Collins said.
He holds over 20 offers already including both big in-state schools of Alabama and Auburn.
Collins is slated to work out at Clemson on June 5 during the Dabo Swinney camps.
