Highly-rated Alabama defender picks up Clemson offer ahead of visit

2023 Gardendale, Alabama defensive end Kelby Collins announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday ahead of an upcoming camp visit.

He is rated as a top-30 overall prospect for his class by Rivals (29).

"After a great conversation with @CoachToddBates and @coachski_, I’m proud to say that I have received an offer from Clemson University," Collins said.

He holds over 20 offers already including both big in-state schools of Alabama and Auburn.

Collins is slated to work out at Clemson on June 5 during the Dabo Swinney camps.

