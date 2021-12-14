Former Clemson CB commit headed to UGA

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Daylen Everette Cornerback TigerNet: (4.80) (4.80)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 185 Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#43 Overall, #7 DB, #8 FL #43 Overall, #7 DB, #8 FL Rivals:

#47 Overall, #7 DB, #7 FL #47 Overall, #7 DB, #7 FL 24/7:

#26 Overall, #3 CB, #5 FL #26 Overall, #3 CB, #5 FL 6-1185Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)2022

Four-star 2022 cornerback Daylen Everette announced on social media on Tuesday that he has committed to play for Georgia.

He decommitted from Clemson on Friday with an announcement on social media.

Everette is rated as high as the No. 4 cornerback in the nation and top-25 overall (22).

He was the third defensive player from IMG Academy along with Keon Sabb and Jihaad Campbell to decommit from Clemson after the hiring of Brent Venables to Oklahoma.