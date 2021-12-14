Former Clemson CB commit headed to UGA
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 4:10 PM
Daylen Everette Photo
Daylen Everette - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.80)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 185   Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#43 Overall, #7 DB, #8 FL
Rivals:
#47 Overall, #7 DB, #7 FL
24/7:
#26 Overall, #3 CB, #5 FL
Former Clemson CB commit headed to UGA

Four-star 2022 cornerback Daylen Everette announced on social media on Tuesday that he has committed to play for Georgia.

He decommitted from Clemson on Friday with an announcement on social media.

Everette is rated as high as the No. 4 cornerback in the nation and top-25 overall (22).

He was the third defensive player from IMG Academy along with Keon Sabb and Jihaad Campbell to decommit from Clemson after the hiring of Brent Venables to Oklahoma.

