First 2024 QB prospect announces Clemson offer

Four-star 2024 Willis, Texas quarterback DJ Lagway announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday, a first QB offer reported from the Tigers in the class.

"WOW blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!!!" Lagway posted on Twitter.

Lagway is rated the No. 1 dual-threat QB in the class by Rivals.com.

He has already announced almost 30 offers.

Lagway passed for 1,579 yards with 17 touchdowns to two interceptions and rushed for 715 yards and six more scores last season.