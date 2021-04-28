|
Elite Texas corner announces Clemson offer
|Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 10:05 PM-
|
Terrance Brooks - Cornerback
Height: 5-11 Weight: 190 Hometown: Plano, TX (John Paul II HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.74)
ESPN:
#50 Overall, #8 CB, #12 TX
Rivals:
#132 Overall, #18 CB, #21 TX
24/7:
# 102 Overall, # 12 CB, # 20 TX
Four-star 2022 Plano, Texas cornerback Terrance Brooks announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," he said on Twitter.
He is rated the No. 10 cornerback in the nation by the 247Sports Composite. He holds close to 40 offers already with official visits lined up next month for his current top-5 of Oregon, Florida, Texas and Alabama, as well as Texas A&M where he already visited recently.
Brooks tallied three interceptions and nine passes defended as a sophomore.
#AGTG Blessed to receive an ??ffer from Clemson University #ClemsonNation @CUCoachReed@daDBwhisperer @DBMomNB@Teaguefootball pic.twitter.com/BGRe2ts0AO— ?? ?? (@Brooks3one) April 29, 2021
Tags: Terrance Brooks