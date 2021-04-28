Elite Texas corner announces Clemson offer
by - Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 10:05 PM
Terrance Brooks - Cornerback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.74)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 190   Hometown: Plano, TX (John Paul II HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#50 Overall, #8 CB, #12 TX
Rivals:
#132 Overall, #18 CB, #21 TX
24/7:
# 102 Overall, # 12 CB, # 20 TX

Four-star 2022 Plano, Texas cornerback Terrance Brooks announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," he said on Twitter.

He is rated the No. 10 cornerback in the nation by the 247Sports Composite. He holds close to 40 offers already with official visits lined up next month for his current top-5 of Oregon, Florida, Texas and Alabama, as well as Texas A&M where he already visited recently.

Brooks tallied three interceptions and nine passes defended as a sophomore.

Chez Mellusi talks transfer reason, what's next
Jacksonville mayor to light up bridge in Clemson colors for Trevor Lawrence
FIRST LOOK: Trevor Lawrence officially signs with Adidas
ESPN's Todd McShay releases final draft rankings for Clemson prospects
