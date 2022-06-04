Elite 2023 safety has Clemson in top schools
by - 2022 Jun 4, Sat 21:37
Derek Williams - Safety
TigerNet: (4.51)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 185   Hometown: New Iberia, LA (Westgate HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#76 Overall, #6 S, #7 LA
Rivals:
#55 Overall, #2 DB, #6 LA
24/7:
#45 Overall, #3 S, #2 LA

One of the nation's top-rated 2023 safeties has Clemson in the mix after a recent offer.

Westgate (La.) 4-star Derek Williams announced his top schools list late Saturday.

He has Clemson in a top-eight group along with Miami, LSU, Texas, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

Williams, who picked up a Clemson offer in late May, is a unanimous top-100-rated prospect and ranked as high as the nation's No. 2 safety (Rivals).

He earned area defensive MVP honors with 127 tackles, 10 for loss, with two sacks and three forced fumbles (and one returned for a touchdown).

