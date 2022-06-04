|
Elite 2023 safety has Clemson in top schools
2022 Jun 4
Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: New Iberia, LA (Westgate HS) Class: 2023
#76 Overall, #6 S, #7 LA
One of the nation's top-rated 2023 safeties has Clemson in the mix after a recent offer.
Westgate (La.) 4-star Derek Williams announced his top schools list late Saturday.
He has Clemson in a top-eight group along with Miami, LSU, Texas, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.
Williams, who picked up a Clemson offer in late May, is a unanimous top-100-rated prospect and ranked as high as the nation's No. 2 safety (Rivals).
He earned area defensive MVP honors with 127 tackles, 10 for loss, with two sacks and three forced fumbles (and one returned for a touchdown).
@Hayesfawcett3 @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/B30UUjDjbE— Derek williams jr. ???? (@derek2_williams) June 5, 2022
AGTG Truly honored & blessed to receive an offer from the University of Clemson ??@ryantoine @PublicSKOOL_Bun @skiezwamp @CoachConn @samspiegs @JeritRoser #WAMP #MAFIA pic.twitter.com/Xa7ZN0O9KC— Derek williams jr. ???? (@derek2_williams) May 25, 2022