Elite 2023 safety has Clemson in top schools

Derek Williams Safety

Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: New Iberia, LA (Westgate HS) Class: 2023

#76 Overall, #6 S, #7 LA #76 Overall, #6 S, #7 LA Rivals:

#55 Overall, #2 DB, #6 LA #55 Overall, #2 DB, #6 LA 24/7:

#45 Overall, #3 S, #2 LA #45 Overall, #3 S, #2 LA 6-2185New Iberia, LA (Westgate HS)2023

One of the nation's top-rated 2023 safeties has Clemson in the mix after a recent offer.

Westgate (La.) 4-star Derek Williams announced his top schools list late Saturday.

He has Clemson in a top-eight group along with Miami, LSU, Texas, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

Williams, who picked up a Clemson offer in late May, is a unanimous top-100-rated prospect and ranked as high as the nation's No. 2 safety (Rivals).

He earned area defensive MVP honors with 127 tackles, 10 for loss, with two sacks and three forced fumbles (and one returned for a touchdown).