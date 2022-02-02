Clemson signee analysis: Defensive back Myles Oliver

Myles Oliver Defensive Back TigerNet: (3.03) (3.03)

Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Hometown: Douglasville, GA (Douglas County HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#53 DB, #48 GA #53 DB, #48 GA Rivals:

#98 GA #98 GA 24/7:

#52 CB, #63 GA #52 CB, #63 GA 6-0170Douglasville, GA (Douglas County HS)2022

Clemson went to the Peach State to add the latest member of the Clemson secondary with three-star defensive back Myles Oliver.

Signee analysis: Myles Oliver - 3-star DB - Douglasville, Georgia

Committed since: 1/16/22.

Listed size: 6-0 170.

Notable: Oliver earned 6A All-State honors as a senior with 75 tackles, five interceptions (one returned for a TD), as well as 552 all-purpose yards and four TDs. His first reported FBS offer came after the early signing period with Georgia Tech.

Quotable: "Appears to possess ideal length at a non-verified 6-foot plus and 170-pounds. Will need to add additional weight to his frame at the next level. Displays above average athleticism in all three-phases of the game and in multiple positions of the secondary. Possesses some slight hip and ankle stiffness but shows the ability to transition in and out of breaks quickly. Explosive straight line athlete that excels in multiple roles in the secondary. Shows the ability to play zone or man coverage at the corner position but could eventually evolve into a safety at the next level with his ability to play the ball and the deep part of the field…Versatile secondary defender that offers position flexibility at the next level at the corner and safety positions. Can see a natural progression to the safety position in college, fitting more of his speed profile and ability to play the deep third…" - 247Sports analyst Cooper Petagna

Depth chart fit: It appears we’re just scratching the surface on Oliver after he emerged as a standout in his senior season, and with a stacked safety roster for 2022, Oliver has time coming in to either contribute there, corner or nickel down the road.

Clemson bio

Earned a 6A all-state selection in Georgia following a senior season in 2021 in which he posted 75 tackles with five interceptions … finished the season with 552 all-purpose yards (including 101 via interception returns) and four total touchdowns … won the Howard Thompson Trophy, which goes to the top senior in Georgia’s Douglas County … all-region honoree for Region 5-6A according to Georgia High School Football Daily … former quarterback who transitioned to defensive back prior to his junior season but contributed in all three phases, including a spot start at quarterback against Carrollton … coached by Johnny White at Douglas County High School … also ran track at Douglas County, finishing in the top six in the state in both the 4×100 and 4×400 relays … committed to Clemson on Jan. 16, 2022 … plans to enroll in the summer of 2022 … born March 26, 2004.

Clemson director of recruiting Jordan Sorrells on Oliver: "Really dynamic player. He can really run. And he's a guy who hasn't played the position for very long so the sky's the limit for him as he continues to develop. I know that coach (Mike) Reed is ready to get his hands on him and get to work with him."