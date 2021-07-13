Clemson OL signee named state Player of the Year
by - Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 3:45 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Tristan Leigh Photo
Tristan Leigh - Offensive Tackle
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 270   Hometown: Fairfax, VA (Robinson Secondary HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#24 Overall, #4 OL, #2 VA
Rivals:
#26 Overall, #7 OL, #1 VA
24/7:
#15 Overall, #4 OT, #2 VA
Leigh had another standout season this spring.
Leigh had another standout season this spring.

Five-star Clemson offensive tackle signee Tristan Leigh received a major honor recently.

Leigh was named Virginia's High School Player of the Year by the DC Touchdown Club. Leigh helped anchor a spring-season run into the second round of the playoffs for Robinson Secondary (Va.).

Leigh is rated as high as the No. 4 offensive tackle in the nation coming in and the top player out of Virginia.

Leigh moved on campus at Clemson in June.

Check out Leigh's reaction below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Signee forgoes first pro baseball shot to play two sports at Clemson
Signee forgoes first pro baseball shot to play two sports at Clemson
Clemson pitcher selected on MLB draft second day
Clemson pitcher selected on MLB draft second day
Clemson RB named in ESPN superlatives for freshman class nationally
Clemson RB named in ESPN superlatives for freshman class nationally
Instate left-hander commits to Clemson
Instate left-hander commits to Clemson
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 89 Recruits (73 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest