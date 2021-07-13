Clemson OL signee named state Player of the Year

TigerNet Staff by

Tristan Leigh Offensive Tackle TigerNet: (5.00) (5.00)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 270 Hometown: Fairfax, VA (Robinson Secondary HS) Class: 2021 ESPN:

#24 Overall, #4 OL, #2 VA #24 Overall, #4 OL, #2 VA Rivals:

#26 Overall, #7 OL, #1 VA #26 Overall, #7 OL, #1 VA 24/7:

#15 Overall, #4 OT, #2 VA #15 Overall, #4 OT, #2 VA 6-5270Fairfax, VA (Robinson Secondary HS)2021

Five-star Clemson offensive tackle signee Tristan Leigh received a major honor recently.

Leigh was named Virginia's High School Player of the Year by the DC Touchdown Club. Leigh helped anchor a spring-season run into the second round of the playoffs for Robinson Secondary (Va.).

Leigh is rated as high as the No. 4 offensive tackle in the nation coming in and the top player out of Virginia.

Leigh moved on campus at Clemson in June.

Check out Leigh's reaction below:

So blessed and thankful to be Named Virginia High School Player of the Year!!! @Jay_FiveSix @my_realtor pic.twitter.com/CupsA9LO74 — Tristan Leigh (@Leigh71Tristan) July 13, 2021

?? The 2021 #DCTDC Virginia High School Player of the Year is @Leigh71Tristan of @RobinsonFBall!



At 6 feet 5 and 300 pounds, Leigh was a force on Robinson’s offensive and defensive lines!



?? https://t.co/DiJ6e1Wa0s pic.twitter.com/fm2mBsUXQa — DC Touchdown Club (@DCTouchdownClub) July 13, 2021