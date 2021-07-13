|
Clemson OL signee named state Player of the Year
|Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 3:45 PM-
|
Height: 6-5 Weight: 270 Hometown: Fairfax, VA (Robinson Secondary HS) Class: 2021
#24 Overall, #4 OL, #2 VA
#26 Overall, #7 OL, #1 VA
#15 Overall, #4 OT, #2 VA
Five-star Clemson offensive tackle signee Tristan Leigh received a major honor recently.
Leigh was named Virginia's High School Player of the Year by the DC Touchdown Club. Leigh helped anchor a spring-season run into the second round of the playoffs for Robinson Secondary (Va.).
Leigh is rated as high as the No. 4 offensive tackle in the nation coming in and the top player out of Virginia.
Leigh moved on campus at Clemson in June.
Check out Leigh's reaction below:
So blessed and thankful to be Named Virginia High School Player of the Year!!! @Jay_FiveSix @my_realtor pic.twitter.com/CupsA9LO74— Tristan Leigh (@Leigh71Tristan) July 13, 2021
?? The 2021 #DCTDC Virginia High School Player of the Year is @Leigh71Tristan of @RobinsonFBall!— DC Touchdown Club (@DCTouchdownClub) July 13, 2021
At 6 feet 5 and 300 pounds, Leigh was a force on Robinson’s offensive and defensive lines!
?? https://t.co/DiJ6e1Wa0s pic.twitter.com/fm2mBsUXQa