Clemson offers elite Louisiana safety
by - 2022 May 25, Wed 16:52
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Derek Williams - Safety
TigerNet: (4.51)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 185   Hometown: New Iberia, LA (Westgate HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#76 Overall, #6 S, #7 LA
Rivals:
#55 Overall, #2 DB, #6 LA
24/7:
#45 Overall, #3 S, #2 LA

One of the top-rated safeties in the 2023 class announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

New Iberia, Louisiana 2023 4-star defender Derek Williams posted the news.

"AGTG Truly honored & blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Williams said.

He is rated as the No. 2 safety in the nation by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Williams earned area defensive MVP honors with 127 tackles, 10 for loss, with two sacks and three forced fumbles (and one returned for a touchdown).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Athlon Sports ranks Clemson in preseason top-5
Athlon Sports ranks Clemson in preseason top-5
Clemson offers elite Louisiana safety
Clemson offers elite Louisiana safety
Dabo Swinney updates Clemson WR's recovery timeline, overall team injury progress
Dabo Swinney updates Clemson WR's recovery timeline, overall team injury progress
2022 Clemson women's soccer schedule announced
2022 Clemson women's soccer schedule announced
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 95 Recruits (86 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest