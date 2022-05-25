|
Clemson offers elite Louisiana safety
|2022 May 25, Wed 16:52-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Derek Williams - Safety
Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: New Iberia, LA (Westgate HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.51)
Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: New Iberia, LA (Westgate HS) Class: 2023
ESPN:
#76 Overall, #6 S, #7 LA
#76 Overall, #6 S, #7 LA
Rivals:
#55 Overall, #2 DB, #6 LA
#55 Overall, #2 DB, #6 LA
24/7:
#45 Overall, #3 S, #2 LA
#45 Overall, #3 S, #2 LA
One of the top-rated safeties in the 2023 class announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
New Iberia, Louisiana 2023 4-star defender Derek Williams posted the news.
"AGTG Truly honored & blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Williams said.
He is rated as the No. 2 safety in the nation by the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Williams earned area defensive MVP honors with 127 tackles, 10 for loss, with two sacks and three forced fumbles (and one returned for a touchdown).
AGTG Truly honored & blessed to receive an offer from the University of Clemson ??@ryantoine @PublicSKOOL_Bun @skiezwamp @CoachConn @samspiegs @JeritRoser #WAMP #MAFIA pic.twitter.com/Xa7ZN0O9KC— Derek williams jr. ???? (@derek2_williams) May 25, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, Derek Williams