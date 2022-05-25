Clemson offers elite Louisiana safety

Derek Williams
Safety

Height: 6-2 Weight: 185 Hometown: New Iberia, LA (Westgate HS) Class: 2023

#76 Overall, #6 S, #7 LA

#55 Overall, #2 DB, #6 LA

#45 Overall, #3 S, #2 LA

One of the top-rated safeties in the 2023 class announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

New Iberia, Louisiana 2023 4-star defender Derek Williams posted the news.

"AGTG Truly honored & blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Williams said.

He is rated as the No. 2 safety in the nation by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Williams earned area defensive MVP honors with 127 tackles, 10 for loss, with two sacks and three forced fumbles (and one returned for a touchdown).