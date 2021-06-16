Clemson cornerback target announces commitment date

TigerNet Staff by

Toriano Pride Cornerback TigerNet: (4.69) (4.69)

Height: 5-11 Weight: 172 Hometown: Saint Louis, MO (Lutheran North HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#37 DB, #9 MO #37 DB, #9 MO Rivals:

#183 Overall, #21 DB, #4 MO #183 Overall, #21 DB, #4 MO 24/7:

# 71 Overall, # 10 CB, # 2 MO # 71 Overall, # 10 CB, # 2 MO 5-11172Saint Louis, MO (Lutheran North HS)2022

Four-star 2022 St. Louis cornerback Toriano Pride announced that he will make a commitment announcement on Friday after a recent trip to Clemson's Elite Retreat.

Pride originally had visits set for Arkansas and Auburn coming up. He visited Oregon and Ohio State recently, but he has a 100% projection to Clemson currently with 247Sports' Crystal Ball predictions.

Despite the distance from his hometown, Pride had already made a few stops in Clemson this year before the Elite Retreat, including the spring game.

Pride is rated as high as a top-10 cornerback nationally (10) and the No. 2 player out of Missouri (247Sports).

He is committed for the 2022 All-American Bowl as well.

Four-star Chesapeake, Virginia safety target Sherrod Covil is set to announce a commitment on Thursday and he also has multiple projections to the Tigers.

Commitment Friday. — tori (@toriano2x) June 16, 2021