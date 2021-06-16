|
Clemson cornerback target announces commitment date
|Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 1:55 PM-
|
Height: 5-11 Weight: 172 Hometown: Saint Louis, MO (Lutheran North HS) Class: 2022
#37 DB, #9 MO
#183 Overall, #21 DB, #4 MO
# 71 Overall, # 10 CB, # 2 MO
Four-star 2022 St. Louis cornerback Toriano Pride announced that he will make a commitment announcement on Friday after a recent trip to Clemson's Elite Retreat.
Pride originally had visits set for Arkansas and Auburn coming up. He visited Oregon and Ohio State recently, but he has a 100% projection to Clemson currently with 247Sports' Crystal Ball predictions.
Despite the distance from his hometown, Pride had already made a few stops in Clemson this year before the Elite Retreat, including the spring game.
Pride is rated as high as a top-10 cornerback nationally (10) and the No. 2 player out of Missouri (247Sports).
He is committed for the 2022 All-American Bowl as well.
Four-star Chesapeake, Virginia safety target Sherrod Covil is set to announce a commitment on Thursday and he also has multiple projections to the Tigers.
Commitment Friday.— tori (@toriano2x) June 16, 2021