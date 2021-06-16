Clemson cornerback target announces commitment date
by - Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 1:55 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Toriano Pride - Cornerback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.69)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 172   Hometown: Saint Louis, MO (Lutheran North HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#37 DB, #9 MO
Rivals:
#183 Overall, #21 DB, #4 MO
24/7:
# 71 Overall, # 10 CB, # 2 MO
Pride was in town this past weekend.
Pride was in town this past weekend.

Four-star 2022 St. Louis cornerback Toriano Pride announced that he will make a commitment announcement on Friday after a recent trip to Clemson's Elite Retreat.

Pride originally had visits set for Arkansas and Auburn coming up. He visited Oregon and Ohio State recently, but he has a 100% projection to Clemson currently with 247Sports' Crystal Ball predictions.

Despite the distance from his hometown, Pride had already made a few stops in Clemson this year before the Elite Retreat, including the spring game.

Pride is rated as high as a top-10 cornerback nationally (10) and the No. 2 player out of Missouri (247Sports).

He is committed for the 2022 All-American Bowl as well.

Four-star Chesapeake, Virginia safety target Sherrod Covil is set to announce a commitment on Thursday and he also has multiple projections to the Tigers.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Urban Meyer updates latest with Travis Etienne's RB/WR role
Urban Meyer updates latest with Travis Etienne's RB/WR role
Clemson safety target sets commitment date
Clemson safety target sets commitment date
WATCH: CFB analyst calls Heisman Trophy 'kinda trash' for not honoring Clemson QBs
WATCH: CFB analyst calls Heisman Trophy 'kinda trash' for not honoring Clemson QBs
Nation's No. 1 DT has Tigers in top-4
Nation's No. 1 DT has Tigers in top-4
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 80 Recruits (69 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest