Clemson commit earns top state honor

Clemson 2022 quarterback commitment Cade Klubnik received a top honor out of the state of Texas on Friday.

USA TODAY awarded Klubnik Offensive Player of the Year honors after a state title run earlier this year.

Klubnik bested fellow top Texan and No. 1-overall QB Quinn Ewers on the high school level and recently at the Elite 11 in California, where Klubnik was picked as the MVP.

The Westlake (Austin) star threw for 3,495 yards with 35 touchdowns to three interceptions this past season. He also rushed for 583 yards and 15 scores.

2022 QB Trent Pearman out of Daniel (SC), son of Clemson director of scouting Danny Pearman, was honored as South Carolina’s USA TODAY Offensive Player of the Year as well.