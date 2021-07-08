Clemson CB target sets commitment date
by - Thursday, July 8, 2021, 1:42 PM
Daylen Everette - Cornerback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.78)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 185   Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#48 Overall, #7 CB, #10 FL
Rivals:
#78 Overall, #11 CB, #11 FL
24/7:
# 22 Overall, # 4 CB, # 5 FL

A top Clemson cornerback target for 2022 announced his upcoming commitment date on Thursday.

IMG Academy's Daylen Everette will announce his pledge on July 17. He is rated as high as the No. 4 cornerback in the 2022 class and top-25 nationally (247Sports/No. 22).

Clemson was a part of a top-5 for Everette this spring that also included North Carolina, Georgia, Oregon and Florida State.

He made recent stops to members of that group, with a Clemson visit coming in early June.

