Clemson CB target sets commitment date

TigerNet Staff by

Daylen Everette Cornerback TigerNet: (4.78) (4.78)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 185 Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#48 Overall, #7 CB, #10 FL #48 Overall, #7 CB, #10 FL Rivals:

#78 Overall, #11 CB, #11 FL #78 Overall, #11 CB, #11 FL 24/7:

# 22 Overall, # 4 CB, # 5 FL # 22 Overall, # 4 CB, # 5 FL 6-1185Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)2022

A top Clemson cornerback target for 2022 announced his upcoming commitment date on Thursday.

IMG Academy's Daylen Everette will announce his pledge on July 17. He is rated as high as the No. 4 cornerback in the 2022 class and top-25 nationally (247Sports/No. 22).

Clemson was a part of a top-5 for Everette this spring that also included North Carolina, Georgia, Oregon and Florida State.

He made recent stops to members of that group, with a Clemson visit coming in early June.

I will be committing on July 17th ??????@Hayesfawcett3 @SWiltfong247 — Daylen Everette (@DaylenEverette) July 8, 2021

Enjoyed my visit to Clemson and had fun spending time with the staff!! ???? ?? #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/Lb7UfwzNdR — Daylen Everette (@DaylenEverette) June 9, 2021