4-star WR commits to Clemson

Four-star 2022 Irmo, South Carolina receiver Antonio Williams announced a commitment to Clemson on Thursday.

Williams was named the 2021 MaxPreps South Carolina player of the year on Thursday also.

Williams is a second instate receiver added to the Tigers' 2022 class, joining Adam Randall out of Myrtle Beach. Clemson now has commitments from four of the top-5 prospects in the state (247Sports Composite).

Williams tallied 85 catches for 1,625 yards with 15 TDs on his senior campaign.

Williams picked up a Clemson offer in late November.

He is the Tigers' 13th commitment now for the 2022 class and boosts Clemson's ranking to ninth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

