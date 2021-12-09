BREAKING

Breaking: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
by - Thursday, December 9, 2021, 9:00 PM
Antonio Williams Photo
Antonio Williams - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.70)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 180   Hometown: Irmo, SC (Dutch Fork HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#83 Overall, #9 WR, #3 SC
Rivals:
#37 WR, #5 SC
24/7:
#129 Overall, #21 WR, #4 SC
Williams picked up a Clemson offer in November and his commitment comes at a key moment.
Williams picked up a Clemson offer in November and his commitment comes at a key moment.

Four-star 2022 Irmo, South Carolina receiver Antonio Williams announced a commitment to Clemson on Thursday.

Williams was named the 2021 MaxPreps South Carolina player of the year on Thursday also.

Williams is a second instate receiver added to the Tigers' 2022 class, joining Adam Randall out of Myrtle Beach. Clemson now has commitments from four of the top-5 prospects in the state (247Sports Composite).

Williams tallied 85 catches for 1,625 yards with 15 TDs on his senior campaign.

Williams picked up a Clemson offer in late November.

He is the Tigers' 13th commitment now for the 2022 class and boosts Clemson's ranking to ninth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

