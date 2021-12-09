|
Breaking: 4-star WR commits to Clemson
|Thursday, December 9, 2021, 9:00 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-0 Weight: 180 Hometown: Irmo, SC (Dutch Fork HS) Class: 2022
#83 Overall, #9 WR, #3 SC
#37 WR, #5 SC
#129 Overall, #21 WR, #4 SC
Four-star 2022 Irmo, South Carolina receiver Antonio Williams announced a commitment to Clemson on Thursday.
Williams was named the 2021 MaxPreps South Carolina player of the year on Thursday also.
Williams is a second instate receiver added to the Tigers' 2022 class, joining Adam Randall out of Myrtle Beach. Clemson now has commitments from four of the top-5 prospects in the state (247Sports Composite).
Williams tallied 85 catches for 1,625 yards with 15 TDs on his senior campaign.
Williams picked up a Clemson offer in late November.
He is the Tigers' 13th commitment now for the 2022 class and boosts Clemson's ranking to ninth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.
COMMITTED?? #ALLIN @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/JdMg71TVCd— Antonio Williams (@a_williams2022) December 10, 2021
LETS GOOO BROOOO!!!— Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) December 10, 2021
Been waiting on this.
Let’s get to work bro!!
???????????????? https://t.co/orsBPvTMr2
?????? SC gang?? https://t.co/qa058sw7mz— Adam Randall (@A_Randall5) December 10, 2021