4-star DB has Clemson in final group, sets commitment date
by - 2022 Apr 28, Thu 13:38
Braxton Myers - Defensive Back
TigerNet: (4.68)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 185   Hometown: Coppell, TX (Coppell HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#116 Overall, #13 DB, #23 TX
Rivals:
#137 Overall, #21 DB, #24 TX
24/7:
#126 Overall, #8 S, #23 TX
Braxton Myers has Clemson in his final group and will commit in mid-May.
Braxton Myers has Clemson in his final group and will commit in mid-May.

Four-star Coppell, Texas defensive back Braxton Myers is ready to make a decision soon and he has Clemson in his final group.

Myers' complete final seven group is Clemson, LSU, Ole Miss, Southern Cal, Arkansas, Auburn and Cal. Southern Cal has the most recent 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, as recently as this week.

Myers says he will announce a commitment on May 16. He had reportedly set an official visit date for Clemson in early June.

He is a unanimous top-150 prospect overall with ratings as cornerback and a safety.

