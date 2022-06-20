AJ Hoffler will make his commitment call on Tuesday.
AJ Hoffler will make his commitment call on Tuesday.

4-star Clemson defensive target sets commitment date this week
by - 2022 Jun 20, Mon 13:24
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
AJ Hoffler Photo
AJ Hoffler - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 240   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#47 DE, #30 GA
Rivals:
#34 DE, #30 GA
24/7:
#214 Overall, #34 DL, #22 GA

2023 Atlanta, Georgia 4-star defensive end and Clemson target AJ Hoffler will announce his commitment on Tuesday.

Hoffler's decision will be aired on local TV in Atlanta at 7 p.m. (11Alive). Ohio State and North Carolina are two more out of his over 50 offers in the mix.

Hoffler was in town with around 30 prospects for Clemson's early June official visit weekend.

He is a unanimous 4-star prospect and ranked as high as No. 214 overall (247Sports).

Hoffler totaled 52 tackles, 21 for loss, with 12 sacks last season.

Clemson has gained nine commitments and lost one this month in a rise to fourth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star Clemson defensive target sets commitment date this week
4-star Clemson defensive target sets commitment date this week
4-star LB sets early July commitment date
4-star LB sets early July commitment date
On ACC predictions, ESPN's Herbstreit 'very nervous' about Clemson QB situation
On ACC predictions, ESPN's Herbstreit 'very nervous' about Clemson QB situation
Hunter Renfrow featured in NFL first round 're-draft'
Hunter Renfrow featured in NFL first round 're-draft'
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 103 Recruits (93 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest