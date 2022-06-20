4-star Clemson defensive target sets commitment date this week

2023 Atlanta, Georgia 4-star defensive end and Clemson target AJ Hoffler will announce his commitment on Tuesday.

Hoffler's decision will be aired on local TV in Atlanta at 7 p.m. (11Alive). Ohio State and North Carolina are two more out of his over 50 offers in the mix.

Hoffler was in town with around 30 prospects for Clemson's early June official visit weekend.

He is a unanimous 4-star prospect and ranked as high as No. 214 overall (247Sports).

Hoffler totaled 52 tackles, 21 for loss, with 12 sacks last season.

Clemson has gained nine commitments and lost one this month in a rise to fourth in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

I will be Committing Tomorrow at 7pm ET on @11Alive ?? pic.twitter.com/sjFtRibqFb — AJ Hoffler (@yungajh) June 20, 2022