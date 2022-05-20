BREAKING

Breaking: 4-star CB commits to Clemson
by - 2022 May 20, Fri 18:57
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Branden Strozier Photo
Branden Strozier - Defensive Back
TigerNet: (3.40)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 175   Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (St. Francis HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#47 DB, #44 GA
Rivals:
24/7:
#55 CB, #46 GA
Strozier picked up a Clemson offer in March.
Strozier picked up a Clemson offer in March.

Four-star Alpharetta, Georgia defensive back Branden Strozier committed to Clemson on Friday.

Strozier had reported close to 20 offers already, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and Florida.

He received a Clemson offer around a March visit to the school and set an official visit for early June.

Strozier carries a 4-star rating on Rivals.com.

The commitment boosts Clemson's four-man class to 29th in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
SEC issues public reprimand for Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher
SEC issues public reprimand for Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher
4-star CB commits to Clemson
4-star CB commits to Clemson
Peach State lineman picks up Clemson offer
Peach State lineman picks up Clemson offer
Clemson-BC series finale game time Saturday moved up
Clemson-BC series finale game time Saturday moved up
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 95 Recruits (86 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 13 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest