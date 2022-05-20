|
Breaking: 4-star CB commits to Clemson
2022 May 20, Fri
|
Branden Strozier - Defensive Back
Height: 6-2 Weight: 175 Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (St. Francis HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (3.40)
ESPN:
#47 DB, #44 GA
Rivals:
24/7:
#55 CB, #46 GA
Four-star Alpharetta, Georgia defensive back Branden Strozier committed to Clemson on Friday.
Strozier had reported close to 20 offers already, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and Florida.
He received a Clemson offer around a March visit to the school and set an official visit for early June.
Strozier carries a 4-star rating on Rivals.com.
The commitment boosts Clemson's four-man class to 29th in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.
Commited!! @Mansell247 @JeremyO_Johnson @ChadSimmons_ @BrandonJacobs27 pic.twitter.com/DQigT2T20f— Branden?? (@BrandenStrozier) May 20, 2022
