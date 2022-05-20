Breaking: 4-star CB commits to Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

Branden Strozier Defensive Back TigerNet: (3.40) (3.40)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 175 Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (St. Francis HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#47 DB, #44 GA #47 DB, #44 GA Rivals:

24/7:

#55 CB, #46 GA #55 CB, #46 GA 6-2175Alpharetta, GA (St. Francis HS)2023

Four-star Alpharetta, Georgia defensive back Branden Strozier committed to Clemson on Friday.

Strozier had reported close to 20 offers already, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State and Florida.

He received a Clemson offer around a March visit to the school and set an official visit for early June.

Strozier carries a 4-star rating on Rivals.com.

The commitment boosts Clemson's four-man class to 29th in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

.